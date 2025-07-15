OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das meets Somyashree’s family

TNI Bureau: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das today met deceased Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student Soumyashree Bishi’s family members at Palasia village of Balasore district.

Accompanied by Legislative party leader Rama Chandra Kadam and other senior party leaders, the OPCC president met the family members of the deceased girl and expressed his condolence over her death and solace to the entire family.

During his meeting, Das assured that Congress will continue to fight until justice is delivered to Soumyashree. He also alleged that there is a speculation of the local MLA supporting the arrested accused HOD Samir Kumar Sahu.

However, our fight against crime against women and justice for the victims is continuing and will continue in the future.

On the other hand, the Congress party has threatened to stage a state-wide protest demanding justice for the deceased college student. The grand old party has called for a Bandh in Odisha on July 17.