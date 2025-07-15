TNI Morning News Headlines – July 15, 2025

📌FM College Balasore student Soumyashree’s mortal remains consigned to flames at her native village in Balasore.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of deceased FM College Girl, Soumyashree Bisi.
📌Rahul Gandhi terms FM College student Soumyashree’s death as ‘murder by BJP’s system’.
📌Congress calls for Odisha Bandh on July 17 over self-immolation death of FM College student Soumyashree Bisi.
📌Orissa High Court slams Cuttack administration over poor state of roads and drains.
📌Centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh dies in a road accident in Punjab. He was 114.
📌India received the second GE-404 engine from the US for the LCA Mark 1A fighter jet aircraft programme.
📌Tesla to launch first India showroom today at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
📌Sensex climbs 203.95 points to 82,457.41 in early trade; Nifty up 68.85 points to 25,151.15.
📌Rupee falls 1 paisa to 85.93 against US dollar in early trade.
📌England beat India by 22 runs in 3rd Test at Lord’s.
📌External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese President Xi Jinping with other SCO foreign ministers.
📌Axiom-4 crew en route Home after 18-Day Mission aboard ISS, to reach Earth today.
