Soumyashree Bisi Cremated; CM announces Financial Assistance for Family

TNI Bureau: Soumyashree Bisi, who breathed her last late last night while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, was remated at her native Palasia village in Bhograi tehsil of Balasore district today.

Soumyashree’s body was taken to her village from AIIMS hospital amid tight security and in police codon. Her body was kept at her house for people to pay their tributes.

Later, the 20-year-old Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student’s body was taken to the crematorium ground of the village.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Hundreds of people including the local administration and police had gathered to attend her last rites and bid her final farewell.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi apart from expressing his deep condolences over the student’s death, announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for her family members.

Bisi, a B.Ed 2nd year student, had set herself on flames on Saturday in protest against the college administration’s inaction against her HOD Sameer Sahoo against whom she had levelled serious allegations of sexual favours. She had sustained over 95% burns and was under medication at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she succumbed last night.