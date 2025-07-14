TNI Morning News Headlines – July 14, 2025

📌President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day official visit to Odisha from today; will attend convocations at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and Ravenshaw University.
📌BJD, Congress seek President Droupadi Murmu’s appointment over Balasore FM College Incident.
📌Fakir Mohan Autonomous College self-immolation victim on dialysis, condition critical.
📌Low pressure to intensify into depression in 24 hours; IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Odisha on Monday. The low-pressure system has become more active and concentrated.
📌BJD holds protests outside FM College, Balasore over self-immolation bid of the girl student and denial of justice to her.
📌Congress to gherao Collector’s office over Balasore Fakir Mohan Autonomous College girl’s self-immolation case.
📌Congress to hold a press meet on Balasore FM College incident, at AICC Headquarters in Delhi, at 12 PM today.
📌19-year-old Sneha Debnath, missing in Delhi for six days, was found dead in Yamuna River.
📌Air India replaced a critical cockpit module housing the fuel control switches twice on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed last month.
📌Indian Railways to install CCTV cameras in 74,000 train coaches and 15,000 locos to enhance passengers’ safety.
📌Bol Bam devotees congregate at Lord Shiva temples in the first Monday of Shraavana.
📌Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court reserves its verdict on whether it should take cognisance of money laundering against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and five others in the National Herald money laundering case.
📌Nine labourers killed as mango-laden truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district.
📌3 Delhi schools receive bomb threats.
📌India participates in Australia’s largest bilateral military exercise, Talisman Sabre, for first time.
📌Shubhanshu Shukla to set on return journey to earth Monday evening.
📌Supreme Court agrees to hear a plea seeking lifting of stay over the release of movie ‘Udaipur Files’.
📌Sensex declines 232.93 points to 82,267.54 in early trade; Nifty dips 71.4 points to 25,078.45.
📌Rupee falls 22 paise to 86.02 against the US dollar in early trade.
📌Veteran Kannada actress B. Sarojadevi passes away. She was 87.
📌Jet crashes at London Southend Airport shortly after take off.
📌Badminton stars Saina Nehwal confirms separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap.
📌World No 1 Jannik Sinner beats two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to capture maiden Wimbledon title.
📌6.7 magnitude Earthquake hits Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands region.
