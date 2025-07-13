Balasore FM College Incident: BJD, Congress seek Appointment from President

TNI Bureau: After slamming the Odisha government over the Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student’s shocking incident, both the Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sought the appointment from President Droupadi Murmu to intimate her about the incident.

Several leaders of both the parties today visited the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and enquired about the health condition of the 20-year-old student who suffered 95% burns after attempting self-emotion on Saturday.

However, they have now sought the President’s appointment to submit their memorandum over the ongoing crime and atrocity against the women and girls of the State.

It is to be noted here that the President will come on a two-day visit to the State tomorrow and will attend different official programs in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.