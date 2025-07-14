Low-pressure Triggers Heavy Rain in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Th well marked low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, West Bengal and north Odisha moved north northwestwards and lay as a well marked low pressure area over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal at 5.30 AM today, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extended upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height and is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression during next 24 hours, it added.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall occurred in certain districts of Odisha in the last 14 hours heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity with Lightning very likely over the districts of Odisha till July 18, predicted the weather department said while issuing Orange Warning for the same.

Day 1 (Valid from 8.30 AM of July 14 to 8.30 AM of July 15):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to Very Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Deogarh, Bolangir, Kandahamal, Kalahandi.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of July 15 to 8.30 AM of July 16):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh,Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of July 16 to 8.30 AM of July 17):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of July 17 to 8.30 AM of July 18):