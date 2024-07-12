TNI Evening News Headlines – July 12, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with experts from various sectors during a pre-budget preparatory meeting. Odisha Government receives over 12,000 suggestions for the Budget 2024-25.
➡️Centre announces June 25 as “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas” to pay homage to those who suffered during the 1975 Emergency.
➡️New SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee orders ban on mobile phones on Chariots during the ongoing Ratha Jatra festival.
➡️Servitors bring Agyan Mala. On the sixth day of Ratha Jatra, Dakshina Moda ritual is observed ahead of Bahuda Jatra.
➡️Senior BJP leader Samir Dey becomes the new President of Football Association of Odisha (FAO). Ashirbad Behera will continue to be the Secretary.
➡️IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in some Odisha districts in the next 24 hours.
➡️PM Modi will visit Mumbai tomorrow, will dedicate projects worth Rs 29,400 crore.
➡️An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended by Delhi court till July 25 in CBI’s corruption case.
➡️Maharashtra: Ruling Mahayuti alliance wins 9 out of 11 seats in biennial elections to State Legislative Council. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) settles for 2.
➡️NEET paper leak matter: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court granted bail to one Gangadhar Gunde who was wrongly arrested by CBI.
➡️Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal lost vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli stakes claim to lead new Government.
➡️Pakistan Supreme Court rules in favour of Imran Khan’s party.
