TNI Morning News Headlines – July 12, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
DRDO and IAF successfully test Astra BVRAAM with indigenous RF seeker off Odisha coast from a Su-30 Mk-I fighter jet.
📌Private buses resume operations amid drivers’ strike in Odisha.
 
📌Bird flu confirmed in Delanga in Puri district; over 6,000 chickens to be culled today.
 
📌Subarnarekha flood cuts off 50 villages in Balasore.
 
📌DRDO and IAF successfully test Astra BVRAAM with indigenous RF seeker off Odisha coast from a Su-30 Mk-I fighter jet.
 
📌Delhi Police issues directions to hotels, guest houses, restaurants, and petrol pumps to install CCTV cameras covering a 50-metre radius ahead of Independence Day.
 
📌Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) releases Preliminary Report on Air India B787-8 flight crash at Ahmedabad. Engine fuel switches were cut off before Air India crash.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
📌PM Modi hails UNESCO listing of Maratha Military landscapes as a National Pride.
 
📌Four-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Welcome area; three rescued, several feared trapped under debris.
 
📌‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ gets UNESCO tag, India now has 44 properties on World Heritage List.
 
📌Amit Shah to inaugurate newly-built BJP office in Kerala today.
 
📌A batch of 6,639 pilgrims sets out for Amarnath shrine from Jammu base camp.
 
📌Italy qualifies for 2026 T20 World Cup for first time.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.