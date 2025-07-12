TNI Morning News Headlines – July 12, 2025

📌Private buses resume operations amid drivers’ strike in Odisha.
📌Bird flu confirmed in Delanga in Puri district; over 6,000 chickens to be culled today.
📌Subarnarekha flood cuts off 50 villages in Balasore.
📌DRDO and IAF successfully test Astra BVRAAM with indigenous RF seeker off Odisha coast from a Su-30 Mk-I fighter jet.
📌Delhi Police issues directions to hotels, guest houses, restaurants, and petrol pumps to install CCTV cameras covering a 50-metre radius ahead of Independence Day.
📌Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) releases Preliminary Report on Air India B787-8 flight crash at Ahmedabad. Engine fuel switches were cut off before Air India crash.
📌PM Modi hails UNESCO listing of Maratha Military landscapes as a National Pride.
📌Four-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Welcome area; three rescued, several feared trapped under debris.
📌‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ gets UNESCO tag, India now has 44 properties on World Heritage List.
📌Amit Shah to inaugurate newly-built BJP office in Kerala today.
📌A batch of 6,639 pilgrims sets out for Amarnath shrine from Jammu base camp.
📌Italy qualifies for 2026 T20 World Cup for first time.
