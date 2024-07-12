Arabinda Padhee cracks whip on Mobile Savvy Servitors

TNI Bureau: Soon after assuming charge as the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Arabinda Padhee on Friday made it clear that Mobile phones will not be allowed for servitors on chariots during the ongoing Ratha Jatra festival.

Speaking to the media, Padhee said that stern action will be taken against the priests who will use mobile phones and take photographs, selfie atop the chariots during Bahuda Jatra, Suna Besha, Adhara Pana, Niladri Bije and other rituals.

According to Padhee, discussions have been done with various Niojogs in this regard and today another meeting will be held to discuss about the smooth conduct of the rituals.

Padhee visited the Gundicha temple to have darhsan of the deities on Adapa Mandap. The SJTA chief apologized to God for what happened during the Adapa Pahandi of Lord Balabhadra.