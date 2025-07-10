TNI Morning News Headlines – July 10, 2025

📌Paralakhemundi ACF death case: Orissa High Court dismisses petitions by wife Bidyabharati and ex-DFO Sangram Behera. Murder trial will proceed against all key accused.

📌Long queues at petrol pumps in Odisha as fuel transportation halts due to strike by drivers entered third consecutive day.

📌Odisha Vigilance intercepts Ganjam chief supplies officer Pusha Munda with Rs 3 Lakh cash.

📌Gujarat: Death toll in Vadodara bridge collapse reaches 13.

📌An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 9:04 am IST. Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi.

📌Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Devotees offer prayers at Sangam Ghat and take a holy dip on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

📌26/11 accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s judicial custody extended till August 13.

📌PM Modi delivers 17 addresses in foreign parliaments.

📌Sensex declines 76.99 points to 83,461.90 in early trade; Nifty dips 23.15 points to 25,452.95.

📌Rupee rises 13 paise to 85.60 against US dollar in early trade.

📌Donald Trump announces 50 per cent tariffs on Brazil; announces tariffs on imports from Sri Lanka, Iraq and five other nations.