No Petrol, Diesel Crisis in Odisha, informs Government

TNI Bureau: Despite the ongoing protest of the Odisha drivers’ protest, there is no crisis of petrol and diesel across the state, informs the state government.

Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena informed that the state government ensures smooth movement of fuel and essentials amid the strike of the drivers.

The state’s daily requirement of approximately 600 tankers is being met, ensuring continued availability of fuel, he informed after chairing a high-level meeting.

Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra informed that there is adequate quantity of essential commodities across the state and fuel tanks have arrived in the state.

He further said that government is taking all possible measures to transport fuel to all parts and places of the state so the citizens are earnestly requested to remain calm, refrain from panic buying, and avoid circulating unverified information on social media.

The issues of the protesting drivers will be solved by this evening and the state government has decided to fulfill most of their demands.

Adding to the Ministers, Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association general secretary Sanjay Lath clarified saying that there is no shortage of petrol. No need to rush to petrol pumps to buy more petrol than required. Compared to yesterday, situation has improved. 250 oil tankers have come to Odisha, he said.