TNI Morning News Headlines – January 5, 2021

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 198 Covid-19 cases including 115 quarantine and 83 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 330690 including 326507 recoveries & 2243 active cases.

👉 Angul reports 34 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (23).

👉 4 including prime accused arrested in connection with brutal murder of BJP leader and former Mahanga block chairman Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibya Singh Baral.

👉 Covid vaccine likely to reach Odisha by January 30: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

👉 Annual Bird Census begins at Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, Chilika Lake. 21 teams engaged.

👉 Dharmendra Pradhan flags off indigenously manufactured critical components from L&T’s Hazira manufacturing facility to Indian Oil’s MEG (mono-ethylene glycol) Plant at Paradip yesterday.

India News

👉 India records 16,375 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 1,03,56,845 including 2,31,036 active cases, 99,75,958 cured cases & 1,49,850 deaths.

👉 The total number of samples tested up to 4th January is 17,65,31,997 including 8,96,236 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Supreme Court gives a go-ahead to the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista project.

👉 Himachal Pradesh became the fourth State to report cases of Bird Flu after Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. 1700 migratory birds found dead in Himachal’s Pong Dam sanctuary. 40,000 Birds to be culled in Kerala.

👉 India begins 2 year tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

👉 UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs for famillies who lost their lives in Muradnagar roof collapse incident.

👉 Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in all 75 districts of UP.

👉 Protesting farmers at Singhu border (Delhi- Haryana) affected due to continuous rainfall.

👉 External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to embark on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka today.

👉 PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi – Mangaluru natural gas pipeline today.

👉 300 km long Jammu Srinagar National Highway continues to remain closed for 3rd consecutive day today due to heavy snowfall.

👉 Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked at Samroli in Udhampur due to landslides.

👉 Sensex down 104 points in opening trade, currently at 48,072; Nifty at 14,096.

👉 Rupee slips 13 paise to 73.15 against US dollar in early trade.

👉 KL Rahul ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to wrist injury.

World News

👉 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reimposes lockdown for England amid COVID-19 new variant.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases top 85.6 Million, death toll crosses 1.85 Million.