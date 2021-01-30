TNI Morning News Headlines – January 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 108 Covid-19 cases including 63 quarantine and 46 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 334780 including 331535 recoveries & 1286 active cases.

➡️ Sambalpur reports 18 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (17).

➡️ Stipend of house surgeons in Odisha increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 28,000 monthly. House surgeons called off their protest.

➡️ Maoists kill 2 men including Son of a Sarpanch under Tumudibandh Block in Kandhamal district over suspicions of being police informer.

➡️ Government of India and the World Bank signed a $500 million to improve school education in 6 States including Odisha.

➡️ Five passengers were injured after a Bhubaneswar-bound bus from Bhawanipatna overturned near a dhaba at Titilagarh in Balangir district late on Friday night.

India News

➡️ Death toll in Moradabad road accident rises to 10.

➡️ India records 13,083 new COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,07,33,131 including 1,69,824 active cases, 1,04,09,160 cured cases & 1,54,147 deaths.

➡️ A total of 19,58,37,408 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 29th January. Of these, 7,56,329 samples were tested yesterday.

➡️ Russian COVID Vaccine Sputnik V likely to be rolled out in India in March.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, Delhi on his death anniversary.

➡️ Farmers’ protest against 3 Farm Laws at Tikri on Delhi-Haryana border and at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border enter Day 66. Heavy security deployment continues.

➡️ Delhi Police Special Cell team collected Samples outside Israel Embassy in New Delhi where a low-intensity explosion took place yesterday.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah postponed his 2-day visit to West Bengal amid Republic Day violence and low intensity blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi.

➡️ 44 persons including the one who attacked SHO Alipur with sword arrested in connection with violence at Singhu Border today, says Delhi Police.

➡️ Delhi’s overall air quality in ‘very poor’ category: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research.

➡️ India entered the top 50 innovating countries for the 1st time in 2020 since the inception of the Global Innovation Index in 2007, revealed the Economic Survey 2021.

World News

➡️ EU authorises AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ COVID-19 Pandemic: Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean.

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases topped 102 million; deaths exceed more than 2.20 million.