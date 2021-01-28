TNI Morning News Headlines – January 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Two-month-old baby sold for Rs 50,000 at Kathajodi Vihar slum in Cuttack city.

➡️ Woman barges into house of BJD legislator from Pallahara, Mukesh Kumar Pal alleging that he promised her to marry three months back; cases filed.

➡️ 2 accused who dumped the body of Ramadevi University girl student on roadside in Kuakhia have been identified, informs Jajpur SP.

➡️ Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be adorned with ‘Rajarajeswara Besha’ at Srimandir.

➡️ Odisha reports 113 Covid-19 cases including 67 quarantine and 46 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 334780 including 331535 recoveries & 1286 active cases.

➡️ Sambalpur reports 18 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (17).

➡️ Close shave for 40 passengers as a hyva truck hit a bus they were travelling in on NH-57 near Chari Chhak under Purunakatak police limits in Boudh.

India News

➡️ India records 11,666 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,07,01,193 including 1,73,740 active cases, 1,03,73,606 cured cases & 1,53,847 deaths.

➡️ A total of 19,43,38,773 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 27th January. Of these, 7,25,653 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Centre extends restriction on Flights between India & UK till February 14.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Police forcefully removes farmers agitating at Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Baghpat.

➡️ SriLanka to receive 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID 19 vaccine from India today.

➡️ 70% of India’s active Covid 19 cases are in Maharashtra and Kerala. So far, 153 cases of UK variant have been detected in India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

➡️ Low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hits West Delhi at 09:17 IST today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ National Highway 24 and route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad has been opened.

➡️ Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed.

➡️ Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed.

➡️ Delhi Violence: Delhi Police lodge FIR against farmer leaders; asks them to reply within 3 days.

➡️ Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented in Parliament on January 29.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit two hospitals where police personnel injured in the violence during farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 have been admitted in north Delhi.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases top 100.7 Million, death toll crosses 2.17 Million.