TNI Morning News Headlines – January 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odia Actor Rabi Mishra passes away following cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ School Fee Waiver for the academic year 2020-21: Odisha Govt issues Notification following a High Court order on the reduction of school fees.

➡️ No free COVID19 vaccine to health workers who deny jab.

➡️ Odisha’s Siddhartha Mohanty appointed as new Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

➡️ Debaraj Sahoo, Former Block Chairman of Beguniapada in Ganjam district shot dead.

➡️ Cold wave to return Odisha from January 22.

➡️ Wild Elephant tramples man to death in Dhenkanal.

India News

➡️ India records 13,823 new COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,05,95,660 including 1,97,201 active cases, 1,02,45,741 cured cases & 1,52,718 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ A total of 18,85,66,947 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 19th January. Of these 7,64,120 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 13 Dead, 18 injured in Road Accident in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair all-party meeting on 30th January ahead of Budget Session of the Parliament.

➡️ India dispatches 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine as gift to Bhutan.

➡️ Kerala Government approaches Supreme Court against privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs writes to the Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs, issuing instructions laid down for observance of Martyrs’ Day on 30th January.

➡️ Income Tax raids underway at 28 premises of evangelist Paul Dhinakaran in Tamil Nadu, over tax evasion.

➡️ Punjab: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Parkash Purab of 10th Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh.

World News

➡️ National Mall illuminated with 191,500 US flags & 56 pillars of light in honor of Americans who can’t attend inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden & VP-elect Kamala Harris, due to COVID19Pandemic.

➡️ Joe Biden returns to Washington DC to be wworn in as the 46th US President.