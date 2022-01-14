TNI Morning News Headlines – January 14, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 10273 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 5962 quarantine and 4311 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 3496 new Covid cases followed by Sundargarh 1049, Cuttack 844 and Sambalpur 529 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha reports 1065 Covid cases in 0-18 years of age group.

➡️ Veteran Odia music director Saroj Patnaik passes away.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary given 6-month service extension.

➡️ Congregations at water bodies prohibited in Bhubaneswar till January 16.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on harvest festivals of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Bihu and Pongal today.

➡️ Weather Alert: Yellow Warning issued for 11 Odisha Districts (Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Nayagarh and Kandhamal) for today.

India News

➡️ India reports 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 cases (6.7% higher than yesterday) in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Active case tally reaches 12,72,073. Daily positivity rate stands at 14.78%.

➡️ There are 5,753 Omicron cases in India with 28 States reporting the new Covid-19 strain.

➡️ DCGI’s Subject Expert Committee to review applications of Bharat Biotech and SII for full market approval to Covaxin and Covishield today: Sources.

➡️ Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap rises to 9.

➡️ Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaches train accident site in Jalpaiguri.

➡️ Kerala: Kottayam court acquits accused Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case.

➡️ Senior NDTV Journalist Kamal Khan dies of heart attack.

➡️ Maharashtra: Skulls and bones of foetuses found at hospital, doctor & nurse held.

World News

➡️ Prince Andrew loses military titles, royal patronages; the Duke of York’s military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

➡️ After six-week surge, Africa’s Omicron-driven fourth pandemic wave flattens: WHO.

➡️ Global Covid caseload tops 319.8 Million, Deaths surge over 5.52 Million.