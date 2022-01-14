100-Word Edit: The Draconian Chinese Covid Rules

The ‘Wuhan Virus’ which has taken a heavy toll on the world community, exposed yet another ugly side of China, which is notorious for human rights violations.

Under its ‘Zero Covid’ Policy, China is placing millions in ‘Quarantine Camps’, worst inside the metal boxes.

They don’t even spare pregnant women, children and elderly and force them to stay in these crammed boxes furnished with a wooden bed and toilet for a maximum period of two weeks even if a single person tests positive in their locality!

The Chinese Authorities are on a rampage even as the World watches with disbelief.