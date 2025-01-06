TNI Morning News Headlines – January 06, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chhattisgarh, Abujhmad Encounter: 5 uniformed Naxalites including two female Naxalites have been recovered.
➡️Another farmer died in Odisha; 11 deaths so far in 14 days.
 
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Rayagada railway division today.
 
➡️Biju Janata Dal (BJD) holds protest against BJP Government alleging inflation and rising prices of essential commodities in Odisha.
 
➡️Crocodiles count begins in Mahanadi and other water bodies of Satkosia in Angul district.
 
➡️Pregnant woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Beheraguda village under Semiliguda police station of Koraput district.
 
➡️Ollywood movie row: Anubhav Mohanty invites ex-wife actress Varsha Priyadarshini for “public LIVE discussion” over the discord and subsequent separation.
➡️Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka.
 
➡️Prime accused in Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar murder case, Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor arrested in Hyderabad.
 
➡️Deadline for e-KYC of ration card beneficiaries extended till January 31.
 
➡️3.7 magnitude tremor hits Palghar in Maharashtra.
 
➡️Around 60 flights delayed at Kolkata airport due to poor visibility.
 
➡️Prashant Kishor arrested in Patna for protesting in ‘unauthorised location’.
 
➡️Rupee turns flat at 85.79 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️Canadian PM Trudeau likely to resign this week as Liberal Party leader: Reports.
