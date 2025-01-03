Hari Babu Kambhampati sworn in as 27th Governor of Odisha

Hari Babu Kambhampati took oath as the 27th Governor of Odisha on Friday. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh.
