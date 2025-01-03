Hari Babu Kambhampati sworn in as 27th Governor of Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
Hari Babu Kambhampati sworn in as 27th Governor of Odisha

Hari Babu Kambhampati took oath as the 27th Governor of Odisha on Friday. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – January 03, 2025

TNI News Digest – January 2, 2025

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Hari Babu Kambhampati sworn in as 27th Governor of Odisha

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.