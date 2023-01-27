Sania Mirza bids adieu to Grand Slam Tennis

TNI Bureau: India’s tennis icon Sania Mirza bade an emotional farewell to her Grand Slam career on Friday at the Road Laver Arena.

While speaking during the trophy presentation after the Mixed Doubles final, she said, “Disclaimer, if I cry it is happy tears. “I don’t want to take away the moment from Matos-Stefani who deserved this.”

The 36-year-old tennis star gave her farewell speech after she and Rohan Bopanna lost 6-7, 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the Mixed Doubles final of Australian Open.

Interestingly, Sania’s Grand Slam journey began and ended in Melbourne. She first appeared at a Grand Slam 18 years ago in Melbourne, when she was beaten, in the singles draw, by the 2005 champion Serena Williams in a third-round match.

“I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again, and win some tournaments and play some great finals…Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life and I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at a Grand Slam,” Sania said.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

In her 18 years of career, the tennis legend has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open.

According to reports, she will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.