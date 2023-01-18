TNI Morning News Headlines – January 18, 2023

⏺️ Two minor girls ‘gang raped’ after being abducted in Bhubaneswar; Government Railway Police (GRP) arrests prime accused.
⏺️ Biju Patnaik’s DAKOTA aircraft enters Odisha border; likely to reach Bhubaneswar today.
⏺️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed Mo Sarkar programme of the State Government and asked the Collectors to collect more feedback at the district level.
⏺️ Saheed Nagar police arrests 5 persons including one engineering student for black marketing the Hockey World Cup match tickets.
⏺️ 3 injured in a stampede like situation at Malkangiri Malyabanta Mahotsav.
⏺️ Election Commission of India (ECI) to announce Poll Schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura today.
⏺️ Nearly 849 houses with 4 of the 9 wards have developed cracks in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town since the first week of January.
⏺️ PM Modi asks BJP members to refrain from making “unnecessary” comments about films, religions.
⏺️ RJD issues show-cause notice to MLA Sudhakar Singh over remarks against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
⏺️ 71 bodies recovered at Nepal’s plane crash site, one still missing.
⏺️ Twitter to block 3rd party apps like Tweetbot.
⏺️ Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacks 40 guards for presidential residence riots.
