TNI Morning News Headlines – January 18, 2023

Two minor girls ‘gang raped’ after being abducted in Bhubaneswar; Government Railway Police (GRP) arrests prime accused.

⏺️ Two minor girls ‘gang raped’ after being abducted in Bhubaneswar; Government Railway Police (GRP) arrests prime accused.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed Mo Sarkar programme of the State Government and asked the Collectors to collect more feedback at the district level.

⏺️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed Mo Sarkar programme of the State Government and asked the Collectors to collect more feedback at the district level.