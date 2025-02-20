Time to Save our Children from Dirty Culture

TNI Bureau: Illicit and immoral relationships at a tender age, cases of drug abuse, cultural degradation, live-in relationship, nightlife culture and much more! That’s what we witness today at several top institutions in Odisha. Without singling out any one institute, let’s admit that our next generation is in the trap of these problems and it’s happening frequently and rapidly.

The above factors lead to frustration, depression, anxiety and suicide and murder. If we take a close look, several such incidents occurred in the last couple of years. Some issued were highlighted while others were buried. KIIT suicide issue snowballed into a major controversy, due to the highhandedness of some officials and management. And, since the victim was from Nepal and Nepalese students were harassed, it became an international issue.

While criticising KIIT Management over this issue, let’s admit the fact that our kids have become vulnerable in this cosmopolitan culture and we need to protect them at any cost. We may blame the institutions, but don’t we realise that buck stops with us only? What are the solutions?

📌Let’s admit and acknowledge that parenting is a 24×7 job. We can’t escape from that responsibility.

📌We need to listen to our kids regularly and follow up on what’s happening in their institutions. Let’s not go by the reputation of the college or school.

📌If our kid is feeling uncomfortable, take up the matter with the college/school authorities immediately without any delay.

📌Let’s trust our kids. There is very less chance that they would lie to us if we treat them with care and start believing in them.

📌Whether it’s relationship or other habits, let’s discuss with them, listen to him and offer guidance whenever needed.

Let’s understand parenting is the most difficult task. Even if spend less time with our children, we need to utilise that time in a very constructive and fruitful manner.