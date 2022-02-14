Tributes to Veer Jawans of Pulwama Attack

Insight Bureau: 14th February may be a day of Valentine’s Day celebration for many people, but this day also reminds of the most nerve racking incident in Jammu and Kashmir in history. Three years back, on this day, the news of Pulwama attack came on TV at around 4.45 pm. The Pulwama terror attack killed 40 CRPF jawans in one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces in the district of Jammu and Kashmir. Today marks the third anniversary of the attack on the Indian bravehearts whose martyrdom did not go in vain. It was successfully avenged by India by bombing several terror camps on Pakistani soil.

What happened on 14th February 2019

An explosive-laden vehicle rammed directly into a bus full of CRPF personnel at Lithopora in Pulwama district and caused a huge explosion. At first no one understood anything. The black smoke of the blast filled the area so much that nothing was visible. When the smoke was removed, the mortal remains of the brave soldiers of our country were lying everywhere on the road. The explosion was so strong that the road was covered in blood for a long distance. Even before the jawans could take over the front, the terrorists started firing on the convoy of 78 vehicles of CRPF. The soldiers gave a befitting reply to this firing and the terrorists fled in retaliation. When the pictures of Pulwama surfaced in the media, the whole country was shocked. The only thing on everyone’s tongue was to avenge this attack, kill the terrorists and give a reply to the enemies.

20-year-old perpetrator

The perpetrator of the Pulwama attack was just a 20-year-old boy from the same area, whose name was Adil Ahmed Dar. Adil was associated with Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Before the attack, he had also made a video in which he had said that he would go to heaven after this. His video became quite viral on social media.

India retaliated by air strike

United Nations and several countries from across the globe condemned the Pulwama terror attack and extended their support to India in the fight against terrorism.

There was anger and vengeance in the entire country after the Pulwama terror attack. The Indian Army assured the countrymen that they will not sit still until they avenge the martyrdom of the brave soldiers, but they will decide the date and time themselves. Twelve days after the strike on the CRPF convoy, in the wee hours of February 26, Indian Air Force jets bombed the JeM camp in Balakot, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The airstrike was the first time since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 that attacking warplanes had crossed the Line of Control. Within 12 days of the Pulwama attack, the Air Force destroyed the hideouts of the terrorists. Many terrorists were killed in the air strike.

The 12 Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force caused such destruction that the enemies trembled and they could not even find a place to escape. The atmosphere in the whole country changed. The mention of air strikes and the bravery of the Air Force was on everyone’s tongue. The army described this airstrike as a tribute to the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. Pakistan had denied much damage in this attack but the whole world knows how much damage was done to it. India’s air strike was discussed in the media around the world for several days.

A never dying grudge

It has been three years since the Pulwama terror attack but its wounds and pain are still fresh. #pulwamaattack and #pulwama are trending on social media. People are paying homage to the martyred soldiers. But the grudge people have in them will never die. The martyred will always stay immortal and make us remind of that black day.