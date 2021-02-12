100-Word Edit: Exodus from TMC Continues

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi joined the long list of TMC rebels who quit the Trinamool Congress ahead of much hyped assembly polls in 2021.

Dinesh Trivedi, who was feeling “suffocated” in TMC for over a year, announced his resignation in Rajya Sabha over the “VIOLENCE” in West Bengal. His official departure from Trinamool and entry into BJP remain a mere formality.

With senior leaders deserting Mamata Banerjee, a strong narrative is being built across the country that game is almost over for her. But, the “Fighter Didi” remains unperturbed and vows to decimate BJP.