TNI Morning News Headlines – February 10, 2025

➡️OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera has been asked to explain the cause of the Floodlight malfunction yesterday during India-England ODI at Barabati.
➡️Eminent actor Uttam Mohanty’s condition is stable.
➡️Jharsuguda’s Veer Surendra Sai Airport offers direct flights to Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and New Delhi via IndiGo and Alliance Air.
➡️With no cold storage tomatoes sold at Rs 2 per kg in Dhenkanal’s Hataibari village.
➡️Clash erupts over Nisha Maharana’s dance at a Jatra show in Kendrapara, two critical.
➡️‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’ begins today; PM Modi to guide students on exam preparation, stress management.
➡️Mahakumbh 2025: Sangam Railway station in Prayagraj temporarily shut due to surge in pilgrims.
➡️Mahakumbh 2025: More than 41 crore people have taken a holy dip so far.
➡️Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj: President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers, takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam.
➡️Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court-appointed SIT has arrested 4 individuals in connection with adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala laddu.
➡️Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department plans major excavations in Korkai, ancient port city of Pandyan Empire.
➡️With explosive century in second ODI against England in Barabati, Rohit Sharma surpasses Rahul Dravid. He also overtook Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in international cricket batting as opener.
➡️Sensex drops 343.83 points to 77,516.36 in early trade; Nifty declines 105.55 points to 23,454.40.
➡️Rupee plunges 44 paise to all-time low of 87.94 against US dollar in early trade
➡️Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel, aluminium imports to US.
Comments are closed.