TNI Morning News Headlines – February 10, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Chandrasekharpur DAV School issued show cause notice for violation of COVID guideline.

➡️ Election poster pasted on Maoist war room in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district.

➡️ Goods train derails between Solari and Balugaon stations in Khordha district at 4.35 PM; movement of trains on the route between Bhubaneswar and Berhampur was disrupted.

➡️ Vigilance sleuths conduct simultaneous raids at four houses of OMFED’s Samaleswari Milk Union deputy manager Kishore Nayak on DA charges.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Police launches a website (website https://bhubaneswarcuttackpolice.gov.in/) to receive and grant permissions for marriage ceremonies and funeral rituals.

India News

➡️ Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections begins; 58 seats going to the polls today; 623 candidates in fray.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Goa Assembly Polls: PM Modi to hold rally in Mapusa today.

➡️ Government of India bans import of foreign drones to promote Made in India drones.

➡️ India at UN says threats of terrorism in its neighbourhood exacerbated by changed political situation in Afghanistan.

➡️ INDvWI 2nd ODI: India beat West Indies by 44 runs to take unassailable 2-0 lead

➡️ FIH Hockey Pro League: Jugraj Singh stars in India’s 10-2 win against hosts South Africa.

World News

➡️ Israel strikes Syria in response to anti-aircraft missile fire

➡️ Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine ‘conceivable’ to protect against Omicron variant: US Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci.

➡️ Beijing 2022: Chinese athletes Yan Wengang and Yin Zheng ranked 3rd and 7th in the Men’s Heat 1 of Skeleton on Thursday. Athletes from Germany and ROC ranked 1st and 2nd.