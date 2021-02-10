TNI Morning News Headlines- February 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Engineering colleges, polytechnics, ITIs and educational institutions providing professional courses in Odisha to reopen from today.

➡️ Cuttack District Collector directs to shut Sun hospital temporarily after hospital authorities failed to give satisfactory explanations on the fire mishap.

➡️ Odisha Government approves Amendment to BPUT Act, 2002 to maintain academic excellence in the Biju Patnaik University of Technology.

➡️ A police constable among 2 arrested for Ganja smuggling in Kandhamal.

➡️ Childline officers rescue a newborn baby girl near a railway track in the Kakarigumma area in Koraput district.

➡️ Another female elephant died in Odisha’s Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary.

➡️ Devotees may not be allowed to pay obeisance at Shree Jagannath’s Padma Mukha Besha.

➡️ Five vehicles including 4 buses damaged in the Bhadrak Garage fire.

➡️ The Odisha Government to move Centre for implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations on Minimum Selling Price.

➡️ No Nagarjuna Besha in 2021, says Srimandir Mukti Mandap Council.

➡️ A migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh gets death penalty for raping, murdering 5-yr-old Odisha girl.

➡️ 22-member squad led by Santanu Mishra announced for Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning from February 20 in Bengaluru.

India News

➡️ 11,067 new Covid-19 cases and 94 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

➡️ The phase-II of Covid-19 begins in Bengaluru.

➡️ Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar announced on Twitter that Made in India Covid-19 vaccine has reached Dominica and Barbados.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Twitter accepts the Centre’s request of blocking social media accounts by acting on several accounts; states that no action will be taken on journalists, media houses, activists, and politicians as it is against the fundamental right to free expression under Indian law.

➡️ The World Meteorological Organisation says the early assessment of the Uttrakhand flash floods indicates that the flash floods might have happened due to the avalanche of ice and rock.

➡️ Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the reinstatement of a home guard who was terminated from service for allegedly showing affection to his LGBT partner in a video.

➡️ No death because of Covid-19 has been reported in the last 3 weeks in 7 states and UTs.

➡️ The US is closely monitoring the tense situation between India and China over the border row, says State Department.

➡️ Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal among many to join social media platform ‘Koo’ to promote Make in India and promote the boycott of Twitter.

➡️ Wadia institute scientists visit the disaster site at Chamoli, Uttrakhand.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden takes back US policy to monitor Chinese influence in American schools.

➡️ World’s first clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine combination of Sputnik V and the Oxford-AstraZeneca.

➡️ A single dose of Pfizer’s vaccine shot gives 2/3rd protection as per a study.

➡️ The Myanmar Police cracked down on protestors opposing the military coup.

➡️ Iran launched its Covid-19 vaccination drive.

➡️ Former President Trump doesn’t appear for his second impeachment trial.

➡️ Australia: Melbourne hotels shut as new Covid-19 cases emerge; now being used for quarantine

➡️ El Salvador: Opposition lawmakers proposed the removal of President Nayib Bukele two weeks before the election.

➡️ Moderna Inc. enters a supply agreement for the coronavirus vaccine with Taiwan and Columbia.