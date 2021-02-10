Aparajita’s Silence questioned on NMA Bye-laws for Lingaraj Temple

TNI Bureau: While the NMA Draft Heritage Bye-laws have been withdrawn for Puri Srimandir under pressure from the ruling BJD led by CM Naveen Patnaik, Odisha BJP leaders had also extended unconditional support to the cause.

However, the Draft Heritage Bye-laws for Lingaraj Temple and Ananta Basudeva Temple, remain in place, which may hinder the Ekamra Kshetra development project.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who was vocal about Puri Srimandir and even visited the Temple and asked the Centre to withdraw the bye-laws, maintained a stoic silence over Ekamra Kshetra issue. He may intervene soon, it’s believed.

The BJD has now decided to put the ball in Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s court. Aparajita, who has been very critical of BJD Government and touring all over Odisha to make her presence felt, has not even commented on the issue.

Aparajita has taken a completely different stand from Odisha BJP. She was missing in action when BJP Delegation met Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, requesting him to put the controversial bye-laws on HOLD.

“Where is Aparajita Sarangi? Why she has gone missing when Bhubaneswar needs her” – Social Media is full of such messages. Pressure is buildimg on Aparajita Sarangi to respond and act in the capacity of Bhubaneswar MP when the matter is related to Lord Lingaraj Temple.

The BJD supporters have started trending #AparajitaMissing on Twitter today, slamming the Bhubaneswar MP and BJP’s National Spokesperson.

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଲିଙ୍ଗରାଜଙ୍କ ଏକାମ୍ର କ୍ଷେତ୍ରର ପାରିପାଶ୍ୱିର୍କ ଭିତ୍ତିଭୂମି ବିକାଶ ଓ ସୌନ୍ଦର୍ଯ୍ୟକରଣ ଚାଲିଥିବାବେଳେ ଏଥିରେ କିଏ ଷଡ଼ଯନ୍ତ୍ର କରି ବାଧକ ସାଜିଛି? ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସାଂସଦ ଅପରାଜିତା ଷଡ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ ବି ଉଭାନ୍। ବିକାଶର ଏଭଳି ଦୋମୁହାଁ ପରିଭାଷା କାହିଁକି? ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଲିଙ୍ଗରାଜଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଇଏ କ’ଣ ଅନ୍ୟାୟ,ଉପେକ୍ଷା ନୁହେଁ କି? pic.twitter.com/P1QpDB23os — Shreemayee sweta snigdha Mishra (@ShreemayeeM) February 10, 2021