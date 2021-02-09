TNI Morning News Headlines- February 09, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha youth Nagarjuna Das from Balasore District went missing in Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 18 cr for renovation of existing infrastructure in Ramadevi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ As many as 39,402 healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated in 400 session sites across Odisha yesterday.
➡️ An undertrial prisoner of Nabarangpur sub-jail dies while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday.
➡️ Odisha Government to construct ‘COVID Warrior Memorial’ at Biju Patnaik Park in Bhubaneswar as a tribute to corona martyrs.
➡️ Devotees can relish Mahaprasad at Ananda Bazar in Puri Jagannath Temple soon: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.
➡️ Bus fares hiked in the revised list by the State Transport Department.
➡️ Thieves looted a woman by snatching her gold chain in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Odisha reports 105 Covid-19 cases including 63 quarantine and 42 local contact cases in 24 hours . Total positive cases now stand at 335797 including 333031 recoveries, 803 active cases and 1,910 deaths.
➡️ Sundargarh reports 14 Covid-19 cases followed by Cuttack 13 in the last 24 hours.
India News
➡️ India reports 9110 new Covid-19 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster: 28 bodies recovered, over 100 still missing. Rescue Efforts Intensified.
➡️ Uttarakhand: Rescue operations underway at the tunnel in Chamoli, where around 35 people are feared to be trapped.
➡️ PM Modi spoke for the first time since President Biden’s inauguration in January; discussed regional and climate change issues prevailing.
➡️ Farmers’ protest: Maharashtra Govt announces probe into tweets of Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and many others.
➡️ 4 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian School of Business (ISB) found a place in top 100 schools in Financial Times’ Global MBA Ranking 2021.
➡️ Delhi: DDA and NHAI to collaborate to expedite work on Delhi’s third Ring road.
➡️ Following PM Modi’s speech, farmer unions agree to talk with the Government; requests the PM to talk with the farmers directly and solve their grievances.
➡️ Karnataka: Anti-cow slaughtering bill passed in Karnataka Legislative Council.
➡️ Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi Police.
➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement in Rajya Sabha over the Uttrakhand flash floods.
➡️ Centre proposed new labour laws to allow 4 day work per week.
➡️ PM Modi and Afghanistan President to discuss the Shehtoot dam agreement.
➡️Tamil Nadu: 5th Tiger Reserve to be set up in the state.
➡️ Andhra Pradesh: Polling underway in 2723 gram panchayats.
➡️ Sprinter Dutee Chand nominated as the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year.
➡️ India vs England Test series: Indian top order collapsed as they are now 118/6; needs 302 more to win.
World News
➡️ Avalanche in United States killed 15 people last week.
➡️ Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that he had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoins, the crypto currency surges all time high.
➡️ WHO Chief says it is a concerning news that vaccines developed so far may be less effective against Covid-19 variants.
➡️ South Africa plans to roll out Covid-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca in a stepped manner to assess efficacy.
➡️ US concerned about China’s silence over Military coup in Myanmar.
➡️ Myanmar Army imposed a curfew and banned the gathering of more than five people in Yangon,Mandalay.
➡️ US infectious disease Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests to vaccinate people quickly to fight Covid-19 variants.
➡️ Facebook plans to take down posts on the platform featuring false Covid-19 vaccine claims.
➡️ Brazil President Bolsonaro confirms a new emergency aid package can be announced soon.
➡️ Iran and North Korea resumed cooperation on missiles : United Nations.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases top 106.4 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.32 million.
➡️ China pressured Nepal to accept its vaccine: Nepali media.
➡️ Chinese firm wins contract for Sri Lanka wind and solar energy projects near Tamil Nadu coast.
