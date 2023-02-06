TNI Morning News Headlines – February 6, 2023

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art, paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary.

➡️ 10 forest department officials detained following death of an elephant poacher in custody at Badamba range office in Cuttack.

➡️ 3 injured a fter bombs hurled following quarrel at a hotel in Baramunda new bus stand area in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Five new judges take oath as Supreme Court judges today.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 today in Bengaluru.

➡️ Government blocks 232 Betting & Lending apps operated by Chinese, foreign entities.

➡️ Indian music composer Ricky Kej bags 3rd Grammy award.

➡️ Rupee falls 35 paise to 82.43 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Over 100 Dead after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria; people were sleeping

➡️ Grammy Awards 2023: American singer, songwriter Beyoncé becomes the biggest winner in history after collecting her 32nd trophy at this year’s ceremony.

➡️ Eight people killed in avalanches this weekend in the west of Austria.

➡️ In a first, Indian-American Apsara Iyer named 137th President of Harvard Law Review.