TNI Morning News Headlines – February 6, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Lata Mangeshkar
➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art, paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on her first death anniversary.
 
➡️ 10 forest department officials detained following death of an elephant poacher in custody at Badamba range office in Cuttack.
 
➡️ 3 injured after bombs hurled following quarrel at a hotel in Baramunda new bus stand area in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️ Five new judges take oath as Supreme Court judges today.
 
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 today in Bengaluru.
 
➡️ Government blocks 232 Betting & Lending apps operated by Chinese, foreign entities.
 
➡️ Indian music composer Ricky Kej bags 3rd Grammy award.
 
➡️ Rupee falls 35 paise to 82.43 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️ Over 100 Dead after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria; people were sleeping
 
➡️ Grammy Awards 2023: American singer, songwriter Beyoncé becomes the biggest winner in history after collecting her 32nd trophy at this year’s ceremony.
 
➡️ Eight people killed in avalanches this weekend in the west of Austria.
 
➡️ In a first, Indian-American Apsara Iyer named 137th President of Harvard Law Review.
 
➡️ US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China; China says US shooting down balloon a ‘serious violation of international practice.
