TNI Morning News Headlines – February 24, 2023

➡️ A lady Sarpanch praised for carrying ailing octogenarian to hospital by crossing river at Gotiputa Gram Panchayat under Bandhugaon block in Koraput district.

➡️ Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari to present the budget on Friday evening, before the 2024 general elections.

➡️ Sayed Mumtaj Ali Killing By An ASI In 2005: Orissa High Court directs State Government to pay Rs 50 lakh within 7 days to Sayed Mumtaj Ali’s mother. ➡️ President Droupadi Murmu conferred Sangeet Natak Akademi for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. Five Odisha artistes conferred Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi award. ➡️ India saved over 3.4 million lives during COVID through vaccination: Mandaviya at Stanford ‘The India Dialog’ session.

➡️ Aam Aadmi Party’s Bawana councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of Standing Committee election.

➡️ Shooting World Cup: Anish Bhanwala wins bronze in men’s rapid fire, India top medal tally.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.69 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga as President of the World Bank.

➡️ North Korea test-fires four strategic cruise missiles; US, South Korea hold Drills on North Korea’s Nuclear Threat.

➡️ US giving a further $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine: White House.

➡️ Ohio toxic train crash killed nearly 45,000 animals.