Naveen Patnaik Condemns Attack on Pranab Balabantaray’s House

TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday strongly condemned the incident of vandalism and the alleged murderous attack on supporters at the residence of former Dharmasala MLA and senior BJD leader Pranab Balabantaray.

In a statement, Naveen Patnaik expressed serious concern over the incident, which reportedly took place in broad daylight. He said it was shocking that despite the gravity of the attack, the police administration and the state government remained mute spectators and no action had been taken against the culprits so far.

“The failure of the administration to act promptly raises serious questions. What message does the BJP government want to send by allowing lawlessness and goondaraj to flourish in the state?” Naveen Patnaik said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He asserted that peace-loving people of Odisha would never accept such a situation and demanded immediate and strict action against those responsible for the attack. Shri Patnaik also urged the government to ensure law and order and restore public confidence by taking firm steps against the perpetrators without delay.

Meanwhile, in connection with the Dharmasala incident, the DIG of Central Range was directed to reach the DGP Camp in Bhubaneswar for discussions with BJD leaders who are sitting on protest over the issue.

Earlier, at least 15 people, including five critical, were injured in a clash between supporters of Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and Pranab Balabantray in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred at the farmhouse of former Dharmasala MLA and BJD leader Pranab Kumar Balabantaray under Jenapur police limits, where several vehicles were also vandalised. Five critically injured persons were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Pranab Balabantaray alleged the attack was politically motivated and linked to ongoing rivalry in the Dharmasala assembly segment.