TNI Morning News Headlines – December 13, 2025

📌Internet ban extended for fifth time in Malkangiri until midnight today.
📌Odisha teachers, staff suspend stir after successful talks with the State Government.
📌Odisha plans floating solar projects on water bodies to generate power: GRIDCO.
📌Odisha Government re-appoints Chandra Sekhar Padhi as OSD-Cum-EIC of Water Resources department.
📌Bhubaneswar Satya Nagar crematorium gets Rs 3.32 crore makeover.
📌Karur stampede: CBI moves to question TVK Chief Vijay, with the investigation under Supreme Court monitoring.
📌AQI (Air Quality Index) around Dhaula Kuan area is 376, categorised as ‘Very Poor’, as claimed by Central Pollution Control Board.
📌Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi and other parliamentarians pay tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack on its Anniversary today at Parliament’s Samvidhan Sadan.
📌Kerala local body polls: Postal vote counting is underway in Thrissur.
📌Kolkata, West Bengal: Star footballer Lionel Messi virtually unveils his 70-foot statue installed at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town as part of his G.O.A.T. India Tour.
📌Three US House of Representatives members introduce resolution to end Trump’s 50% tariffs on India.
📌US President Donald Trump says Thailand and Cambodian leaders have agreed to renew a ceasefire after days of deadly clashes.
