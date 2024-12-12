TNI Morning News Headlines – December 12, 2024

➡️Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) announced six-lane ramp facility at the Puri Srimandir for differently-abled individuals and senior citizens.
➡️Puri Srimandir to remain out of bounds for devotees for 4 hours, from 6 PM to 10 PM today, for Banakalagi rituals of Trinities.
➡️Odisha secures seven prestigious awards under the National Panchayat Awards 2022-23 from President Droupadi Murmu.
➡️Pregnant woman shot dead in robbery bid in the Jhirdapali area in Sundaragarh.
➡️5-year-old boy who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan dies. He was taken out of the borewell last night after being trapped in borewell for 3 days.
➡️Soldier shoots himself dead in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri.
➡️Patna: Mahabodhi Temple gets bomb threat, security heightened.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple at Digha will be done in April 30 next year on Akshaya Tritiya.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to near all-time low of 84.85 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook reportedly hit by outage.
➡️Indian student dead, 4 people injured in UK road accident.
➡️Pakistan security forces kill 7 terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
➡️FIFA confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 World Cup.
