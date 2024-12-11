Odisha Shines at the 9th International Gita Mahotsav with Cultural Extravaganza

Kurukshetra: Odisha captivated audiences at the 9th International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana, with its vibrant dance performances and rich cultural heritage showcased at the Odisha pavilion.

Highlights:

Mesmerizing Performances: Odissi dance performances, including “Ahe Nila Shaila,” depicted the vibrant Jagannath culture. Folk dances like Dalkhai, Rasarkeli, and Pashu Mukha impressed audiences, while Kandhei Nacha (Puppet Dance) from Ganjam district charmed children. Daily shows of Gotipua, Ghoda Nacha, Dhemsa, Ghumura, and Bajasal dances showcased Odisha’s rich traditions.

Cultural Display: The pavilion featured traditional arts, crafts, textiles, cuisine, and tourist attractions, drawing admiration from visitors. Dances like Dalkhai and Rasarkeli, performed during Nuakhai and Puspuni festivals, were particularly appreciated for their rhythm and storytelling.



Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Culture Minister Shri Surjya Banshi Suraj emphasized, “Odisha’s dance traditions are timeless, reflecting the essence of our rich culture and heritage. Events like the Gita Mahotsav connect global audiences with Odisha’s artistic legacy.”

The Odisha pavilion, inaugurated on December 5, has become a major attraction at the Mahotsav, which runs until December 15. Odisha’s participation underscores its commitment to preserving and promoting its cultural heritage on the global stage.