PiN Feedback: Key challenges for Odisha School & Mass Education Department By Sagarika Satapathy Last updated Dec 12, 2024 Share Education system in Odisha is facing a mounting crisis, with lack of essential amenities. Many schools in rural areas lack basic facilities such as proper classrooms, toilets, clean drinking water and electricity. Related Posts Insight In 60 Words: No Anti-Venom Injections available at… Dec 11, 2024 Insight In 60 Words: Politics over Mission Shakti agitation Dec 10, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. OdishaPiN FeedbackSchool & Mass Education DepartmentTeaching Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
Comments are closed.