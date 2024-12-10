TNI Morning News Headlines – December 10, 2024

➡️Odisha girl Arunima Thakur from Rourkela has secured the top rank (AIR-1) at the All-India level of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2025 PG examination.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews preparations for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar between January 8-10 next year.
➡️Tigress ‘Zeenat,’ which was brought from Maharashtra, and released into the wild in Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, has crossed over into Jharkhand.
➡️Former Karnataka CM, Ex-Governor and former Union Minister SM Krishna passes sway at the age of 92. Karnataka Government will observe 3 days of mourning on his demise.
➡️Mumbai BEST bus crash: Death toll in the Kurla bus accident rises to 6.
➡️Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’ at 224.
➡️New Delhi: Congress’s meeting of Lok Sabha MPs, chaired by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ends.
➡️Rajasthan: Rescue operations underway after a 5-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa.
➡️EAM Jaishankar addresses Indian diaspora in Bahrain.
➡️RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expresses gratitude in emotional post as he demits office today.
➡️Adani Group’s Krishnapatnam Port Granted Extension for Petroleum Imports.
➡️Sensex rises 35.71 points to 81,544.17 in early trade; Nifty advances 13.25 points to 24,632.25.
➡️Bollywood actor Dharmendra summoned by Delhi Court in cheating case related to Garam Dharam Dhaba.
➡️Syria war updates: Opposition grants soldiers amnesty after fall of the al-Assad regime.
➡️Foreign Secretary’s meet: India voices concern over attacks on minorities, Bangladesh says no country has right to interfere in its affairs.
