Mission Shakti Women on Warpath; get Naveen’s support

By Sagarika Satapathy
Mission Shakti Women on Warpath; get Naveen’s support

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik strongly condemned Odisha Government over non-payment of salary to support staff working under Mission Shakti department, saying that BJP ruled Odisha Government is conspiring to stop the salaries of more than 70 lakh Mission Shakti women.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – December 10, 2024

TNI News Digest – December 9, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Mission Shakti Women on Warpath; get Naveen’s support

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.