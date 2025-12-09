TNI Morning News Headlines – December 09, 2025

📌18-year-old youth Jay Malik from Gajapati among 25 killed in Goa fire mishap on December 6 night.
📌India and South Africa will play the opening T20 International of the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack this evening, match scheduled for 7 pm.
📌Ahead of T20 match against South Africa, several team India players visit Puri Srimandir to seek blessings of Lord Jagannath.
📌Baramunda Bus Stand in Bhubaneswar will soon have access to affordable snacks, meals and essential items inside the terminal with opening of over 100 shops from December 10.
📌Cyber fraudsters loot over Rs 222 Crore in 16 months in Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi in State Assembly.
📌Cold wave to grip Odisha for 4 more days; gradual relief expected after December 13
📌IndiGo cancels around 180 flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad on Tuesday. 14 arrivals and 17 departures from Mumbai.
📌IndiGo Crisis: Ministry of Civil Aviation issues orders to officers to physically visit all major airports within coming days to assess the on-ground situation.
📌Delhi: AQI (Air Quality Index) around Akshardham area is 319, categorised as ‘Very Poor’ but all total Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category with AQI 291.
📌Winter Session of Parliament: Australian delegation arrives at Parliament.
📌PM Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her 79th birthday.
📌NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting: MPs felicitate PM Modi for the alliance’ victory in Bihar Assembly elections.
📌Voters in seven districts of Kerala began casting ballots in first phase of crucial local elections.
📌Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh: 12 naxals, including senior naxal leader Ramdher Majji and his 11 associates, carrying a bounty of a total of Rs 2 crore 95 lakhs, on their head, surrender.
📌Sensex declines 490.23 points to 84,612.46 in early trade; Nifty drop 153.15 points to 25,807.40.
📌Rupee falls 10 paise to 90.15 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs strategic development meeting, outlines 2030 economic plan.
📌An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck northeastern Japan late Monday night.
