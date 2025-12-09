KIMS–Subhra Rural Hospital Inaugurated in Kanchisole, Betnoti

TNI Bureau: The KIMS–Subhra Rural Hospital was inaugurated in Kanchisole, a remote village in the Betnoti region of Mayurbhanj district. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide essential healthcare services to the tribal and local populations of the area.

The hospital is a collaborative initiative between the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and the Shubhra Priyambada Foundation. Under the MoU, the Shubhra Foundation has developed the infrastructure, while KIMS will oversee clinical establishment, operations, and administration.

The hospital was inaugurated by Dr. Smita Murmu, wife of Dr. Girish Murmu and an advisor of the Shubhra Priyambada Foundation. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, attended the event as the chief guest.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The facility is expected to benefit unemployed youth, tribal communities, and the general public by improving access to modern medical care.

Kanchisole is the native village of Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, a distinguished policymaker and one of Odisha’s most people-friendly IAS officers. The opening of the KIMS–Subhra Rural Hospital marks an important step toward strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Mayurbhanj district.