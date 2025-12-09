Crisis Continues in Malkangiri’s MV-26; Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended

TNI Bureau: Malkangiri district remained tense for the third day as thousands of tribal villagers continued attacking MV-26, torching more houses and forcing Bengali residents to flee. The unrest began after the headless body of Lake Podami, a Koya tribal woman, was found in the Potteru river last Thursday. Though police have arrested one Subharanjan Mondal in connection with the case, villagers accused Bengali settlers of involvement and launched attacks starting Sunday.

With the situation worsening, the administration imposed a curfew in the MV-26 area and suspended internet services across the district for 24 hours from Monday evening. Mobs armed with bows, arrows, axes, and spears reportedly set several houses on fire and damaged property despite police presence.

Senior officers, including DGP YB Khurania, SIW DIG Akhileswar Singh, ADG Sanjeeb Panda, and SP Vinod Patil, visited the area to supervise security arrangements and restore order.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Tribal leader Bandhu Muduli alleged that many Bengali settlers lacked valid documents and demanded that only green-card holders be allowed to remain.

Meanwhile, Bengali residents staged a protest at the district collector’s office, calling the attack “orchestrated” and seeking a high-level probe. They demanded arrests within 72 hours and compensation for families who lost homes and property.

District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said the curfew was imposed to prevent further violence. Relief measures, including a community kitchen and temporary shelter, have been arranged. Assessment of damaged houses is underway. ODRAF and Fire Services teams are continuing the search for the missing head of the deceased woman with cameras installed along the river to support the operation.

Earlier, BJD Leader Pradeep Majhi joined the agitation and raised the issue in favour the f tribals, giving the conflict a new twist.