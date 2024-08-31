TNI Morning News Headlines – August 31, 2024

➡️Death toll in the Chikiti hooch tragedy in Ganjam district rises to 3.
➡️Odisha to have 25 new excise stations across 16 districts.
➡️Vehicular movement between Malkangiri and Kalimela disrupted following incessant rain in Malkangiri.
➡️IndiGo introduces direct flights connecting Bhubaneswar and Bagdogra via Durgapur in South Bengal.
➡️Paradip immigration office issues notice to a Chinese ship from Russia after 3 Ghana nationals were found onboard.
➡️Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to cross between Vishakhapatnam, Gopalpur: IMD.
➡️Kolkata tragedy: AIIMS Doctors will hold protest at Jantar Mantar in the national Capital today afternoon to seek justice for the rape and murder victim at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.
Related Posts
➡️Central Government allocates Rs 3.66 lakh crore to States between April -July 24, Rs 57,109 crore more than last year.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a special stamp and coin marking 75 years of the Supreme Court of India.
➡️PM Modi to visit Brunei, Singapore in first week of September
➡️Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits Apple, Google, Microsoft offices in US.
➡️Aarti, 17, secured a Bronze medal in the women’s 10000m race walk at the World U-20 Athletics Championships.
➡️7 US troops hurt in joint raid with Iraqi forces targeting Islamic State militants.
Comments are closed.