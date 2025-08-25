TNI Morning News Headlines – August 25, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi pays his last respects to BJP Leader and former Baliguda MLA Karendra Majhi who passed away at the age of 52.
📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi attends the Eastern Region Civil Aviation Ministers’ Conference in Bhubaneswar.
📌YouTuber Sagar Kundu (27) from Berhampur swept away by the gushing waters at Duduma Waterfall in Koraput District.
📌India strengthens air shield with first test of multi-layered defence system off the coast of Odisha.
📌Odisha Vigilance arrests Sub-Inspector Jagaa Bariha of Bijepur Police Station in Bargarh for taking bribe of Rs 7,000 from scrap dealer.
📌Thousands displaced, dozens of villages submerge as sixth flood warning sounded in Subarnarekha river.
📌Passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from 25th August 2025 onwards.
📌Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla receives warm welcome in Lucknow, reunites with family.
📌Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack case deepens; police arrest Rajesh’s associate Tahseen in alleged murder plot.
📌Uttar Pradesh’s international javelin thrower Rohit Yadav wins Javelin Gold.
📌Five planes, including flight carrying Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, made emergency landing at Agartala airport due to bad weather in Guwahati on Sunday.
📌Sensex climbs 285.62 points to 81,592.47 in early trade; Nifty up 91.25 points to 24,961.35.
📌SpaceX called off a planned test flight of its Starship rocket on Sunday night.
