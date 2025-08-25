Leaders pay Rich Tributes to Former Baliguda MLA Karendra Majhi

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, and several other leaders visited the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and paid their respects to former Baliguda MLA Karendra Majhi, who passed away last night.

Several BJP leaders and hundreds of BJP workers condoled Majhi’s death and paid him floral tributes. Besides, they conveyed their solace to the bereaved family members.

Majhi’s mortal remains was taken to the Odisha Legislative Assembly where all the Ministers and MLAs of different parties along with Speaker Surama Padhy and Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo paid their tributes by offering floral wreaths.

The State Assembly Speaker also took to her X handle and expressed her condolences for the former Baliguda MLA’a death.

ବାଲିଗୁଡ଼ା ବିଧାନସଭା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରର ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିଧାୟକ ଶ୍ରୀ କରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମାଝୀଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ l ଅଞ୍ଚଳବାସୀଙ୍କ ସେବା ଓ ବିକାଶ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଥିଲା l

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହିତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି l pic.twitter.com/wUauqUSYFH — SuramaPadhy (@suramapadhybjp) August 25, 2025

Later, his body will be taken to the BJP state office, where leaders and dignitaries will pay their last respects. Then it will be taken to his native village in Kandhamal district where his last rites will be performed.

The deceased leader was a two-time MLA from the Baliguda constituency. He had won the elections in 2004 and 2009 on BJP tickets.

Majhi was a prominent leader from the Kutia Kondh community in Kandhamal district and was the first postgraduate from the community.

Meanwhile, the news of Majhi’s demise sent shockwaves across the district.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik also expressed their deep sorrow after learning about Majhi’s death and prayed for his souls to rest in peace and solace for his family members.

କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବାଲିଗୁଡ଼ା ନିର୍ବାଚନମଣ୍ଡଳୀର ଆମ ଦଳର ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିଧାୟକ କରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମାଝୀଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ସେ ଜଣେ ସରଳ ଓ ପରୋପକାରୀ ସ୍ୱଭାବର ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଥିଲେ । ବିଶେଷ ଭାବରେ ଜନଜାତିଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ଓ ସେବା କରିବା ଦିଗରେ ସବୁବେଳେ ତତ୍ପର ରହୁଥିଲେ । ନିଜ ନିର୍ବାଚନମଣ୍ଡଳୀ ପାଇଁ ସେ କରିଥିବା… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 24, 2025

ବାଲିଗୁଡ଼ାର ପୂର୍ବତନ ବିଧାୟକ କରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମାଝୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା ତଥା ଉନ୍ନତିରେ ତାଙ୍କର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 25, 2025

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda also condoled the former legislator’s death. “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the untimely demise of Shri Karendra Majhi, former MLA from Baliguda constituency, Kandhamal district and leader of our party. As a public representative, his developmental work in the local area will be remembered forever. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family, he wrote on X handle.