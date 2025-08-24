Rahul to chair Odisha Congress Strategy Meet in Delhi

TNI Bureau: Rahul Gandhi will chair a meet in Delhi tomorrow to draw strategy for the Odisha unit of the Congress party, informed OPCC President Bhakta Das on Sunday.

While speaking to the media persons, Das said that an important meeting of the Odisha Congress will be held in Delhi tomorrow under the chairmanship of Rahul Gandhi.

Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Rama Chandra Kadam along with 35 organizational members will attend the meeting, Das informed.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with several central leaders will also be part of the meeting tomorrow, he added.

The OPCC President further informed that the names of party’s district presidents will be announced after returning from Delhi.