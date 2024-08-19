Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Kolkata Doctor’s Rape and Murder, Supreme Court Intervenes

Kolkata: The brutal rape and murder of a female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College on August 9 has sparked widespread outrage across the country, leading to mass protests and a growing political storm. The tragedy, which unfolded within the hospital premises, has seen students, junior doctors, and now lawyers, taking to the streets, demanding justice and better protection for healthcare workers.

The case took a significant turn when the Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognizance, indicating the gravity of the situation. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear the case on August 20. The apex court’s intervention comes amidst a heated political environment, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, labeling her “Mamata, the destroyer” for her alleged failure to maintain law and order in the state.

Protests have been particularly intense at RG Kar Medical College, where the victim worked. Students and junior doctors have led demonstrations that have now been joined by lawyers from the Calcutta High Court, demanding that the real culprits be brought to justice. The situation turned violent on August 14 when a mob vandalized the hospital campus, prompting security forces to intervene.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the investigation, conducting 3D laser mapping in the hospital’s emergency ward and questioning several key figures, including the former head of RG Kar Medical College, Dr. Sandip Ghosh. Despite three days of intense questioning, Dr. Ghosh has reportedly failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the handling of the crime scene and the subsequent delay in informing the victim’s family. The CBI has also received approval to conduct a polygraph test on the prime accused, Sanjoy Roy, who has a history of violence, including causing a miscarriage in his second wife.

In a related development, the Kolkata Police have issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two prominent doctors for allegedly spreading false information and revealing the identity of the victim. The police have also called in 57 others for questioning in connection with the dissemination of incorrect details about the case. To maintain law and order, the police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, around RG Kar Medical College, effective for seven days starting August 18.

The incident has prompted a strong reaction from the medical community nationwide, with doctors suspending non-emergency duties in solidarity. Calls for better protection of healthcare workers have intensified, with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh urging the central government to introduce a law specifically aimed at preventing violence against medical personnel.

Despite the mounting demands for a Central Protection Act, the Union government has ruled out the need, citing existing state laws that provide adequate protection. Nevertheless, the Health Ministry has ordered a 25% increase in security at Union government hospitals, along with the deployment of additional marshals based on individual hospital needs.

As the investigation unfolds and the nation awaits the Supreme Court’s deliberations, the calls for justice and systemic reform continue to grow louder, reflecting the deep concern over the safety and security of those in the healthcare profession.