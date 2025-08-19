TNI Morning News Headlines – August 19, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced the recruitment of 1,840 doctors and over 5,000 paramedical staff.
📌BJD Delegation to meet the CEC at the Election Commission of India Office in Delhi at 3:30 PM today. A Press Meet will be held at the Constitution Club at 5 PM.
📌IAS officer hears public grievances under mobile phone torchlight in Bhadrak after repeated power cuts.
📌Sixth State Finance Commission submitted its interim report to the Odisha government.
📌Mayurbhanj’s Guhaldihi gets Odisha Tourism nod for integrated art and craft village.
📌Nearly 20 tonnes of gold reserves found in Deogarh, Sundargarh, and other districts.
📌BJD calls Salepur bandh over exclusion from Notified Area Councils (NACs) list.
📌Death toll climbs to 64 in Kishtwar cloudburst.
📌Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla gifts Prime Minister Narendra Modi tricolour that travelled to space.
📌Government offices shut; private firms appealed to allow work from home due to severe waterlogging and traffic jam in Mumbai.
📌Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav resume Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Wazirganj.
📌PM Modi appeals for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as Vice President.
📌Rajasthan: Manika Vishwakarma crowned Miss Universe India 2025.
📌OpenAI launches Rs 399/month ‘ChatGPT Go’ plan in India with higher query limits, image generation.
📌Rupee rises 16 paise to 87.23 against US dollar in early trade.
📌National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Hyderabad House in Delhi.
Comments are closed.