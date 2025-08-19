Opposition names B Sudershan Reddy as Candidate for Vice President Polls

TNI Bureau: The opposition parties led by Congress today named former Supreme Court Judge Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy as their candidate for the Vice Presidential polls.

The opposition parties announced Justice Reddy’s name at a press conference after he was unanimously selected.

He has been fielded against NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, the sitting Governor of Maharashtra. Radhakrishnan is alao one of the heavyweight leaders of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the vice President elections will be held on September 9.

Justice Reddy (retd) was born on July 8, 1946 at Akula Mylaram village in Telangana. His father was a farmer.

He served as a judge of the Supreme Court of India from 2007 to 2011.