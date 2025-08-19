BJD Delegation to meet CEC in New Delhi Today

TNI Bureau: A delegation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will meet Chief Election Commission (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Election Commission of India Office at Nirbachan Sadan in New Delhi today.

As informed by the media cell of BJD, the party delegation will meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar at 3.30 PM and sought clarification to its several questions and doubts pertaining to the 2024 General Election held in Odisha.

It is to be noted here that BJD had raised several questions over the transperency of the election process following its defeat in the 2024 election. The party not just was dethroned from power in Odisha, but couldn’t win even a single Lok Sabha seat.

The conch party will later address a press conference at 5 PM at the Constitution Club (1st floor conference hall) Rafi Marg, informed the party’s media cell.