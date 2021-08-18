TNI Morning News Headlines – August 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 993 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 578 quarantine and 415 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 419 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (95).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 65 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (15), Jagatsinghpur (11), Kendrapara (9), Dhenkanal (7), Angul (5), Balasore (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7086.

➡️ As many as 69,008 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ranks top in Covid-19 management.

➡️ Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna visit Rourkela today to review the progress of the biggest hockey stadium.

➡️ Truck hits car of Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick near Jaraka in Odisha’s Jajpur district; MLA escapes unhurt, driver flees.

➡️ Bhanja Sena observes 12-hour (6am-6pm) bandh in Rairangpur today over 3-point charter of demands.

India News

➡️ India reports 35,178 new COVID 19 cases, 37,169 recoveries and 440 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,22,85,857 including 3,67,415 active cases, 3,14,85,923 cured cases & 4,32,519 deaths.

➡️ A total of 49,84,27,083 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 17th August 2021. Of these, 17,97,559 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Total 56,06,52,030 people were administered in the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive, 55,05,075 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ NIA arrests two women operatives of ISIS.

➡️ The Chief Justice of India hints at resumption of physical hearing after one week or 10 days.

➡️ Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana clears 9 Names for appointment as Supreme Court Judges, 3 women on the list.

➡️ Delhi Court discharges Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case.

➡️ Olympic champ Neeraj hospitalised with high fever.

➡️ Rupee gains 5 paise to 74.30 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex jumps 234.40 pts to fresh lifetime high of 56,026; Nifty advances 59 pts to 16,673.60.

World News

➡️ The death toll from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti has risen to 1,941.

➡️ Taliban bans women news anchors in Afghanistan.

➡️ US military has evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far: AFP news agency.

➡️ Dress code turns to salwar kameez in Kabul after Taliban takeover.

➡️ Human remains found in the wheel well of the US C-17 Plane that landed in Qatar from Kabul.

➡️ India, United Nations to sign MoU on Technology Partnership in Peacekeeping Missions.

➡️ Joe Biden, Boris Johnson agree to hold G7 meeting on Afghan crisis.